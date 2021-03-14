1 min read.Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 04:20 PM ISTReuters
Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommended the temporary deferral of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency, the country's health ministry said.
Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.
AstraZeneca vaccinations make up almost 20% of the 570,000 shots administered in Ireland, mainly to healthcare workers after its use was not initially recommended for those over 70. The advisory committee said it acted as a precaution, pending the receipt of more information and would meet later on Sunday.
