OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Ireland recommends temporary deferral of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommended the temporary deferral of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency, the country's health ministry said.

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The former RBI governor also opined that the govt's ambitious target to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25 was 'more aspirational, rather than a carefully computed one even before the pandemic'

Drastic changes in monetary policy framework can upset bond market: Raghuram Rajan

5 min read . 04:13 PM IST
20 students test positive for Covid in Surat, 2 schools, college shut 14 days

Gujarat COVID: 20 students test positive; officals shut schools, colleges

1 min read . 03:54 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid, in Dubai May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus

1 min read . 03:45 PM IST
MoS for AYUSH Kiren Rijiju said so far over 50 AYUSH products have been registered in eight countries namely Kenya, US, Russia, Latvia, Canada, Oman, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka

Traditional medicine exports to get a global boost as WHO’s GCTM gets India address

1 min read . 03:05 PM IST

AstraZeneca vaccinations make up almost 20% of the 570,000 shots administered in Ireland, mainly to healthcare workers after its use was not initially recommended for those over 70. The advisory committee said it acted as a precaution, pending the receipt of more information and would meet later on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout