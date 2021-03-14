Subscribe
Home >News >World >Ireland recommends temporary deferral of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Ireland recommends temporary deferral of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Reuters

AstraZeneca vaccinations make up almost 20% of the 570,000 shots administered in Ireland, mainly to healthcare workers after its use was not initially recommended for those over 70

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommended the temporary deferral of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency, the country's health ministry said.

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommended the temporary deferral of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday following new information received from the Norwegian Medicines Agency, the country's health ministry said.

Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on Saturday.

AstraZeneca vaccinations make up almost 20% of the 570,000 shots administered in Ireland, mainly to healthcare workers after its use was not initially recommended for those over 70. The advisory committee said it acted as a precaution, pending the receipt of more information and would meet later on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

