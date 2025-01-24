Storm Eowyn shatters wind records in Ireland, causes power outages and infrastructure damage

Ireland experienced its strongest wind gusts on record Friday as Storm Eowyn, a destructive force from the Atlantic, left hundreds of thousands without power, grounded flights, and forced school closures. Gusts reached 183 km/h, breaking an 80-year-old record, downing power lines, blocking roads with fallen trees, and damaging an ice-skating rink near Dublin.

Northern Ireland and Scotland on high alert Northern Ireland and Scotland were also placed on high alert, joining Ireland in halting flights, trains, and ferries. Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, warned of a "genuine threat to life and property," as the region experienced the Storm Eowyn's full force.

Red weather warning and flight cancellations A red weather warning was issued for Northern Ireland, while Dublin Airport canceled over 220 flights. Similar disruptions followed in Scotland and Northern Ireland, with widespread cancellations at airports including Belfast, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. Wind speeds of up to 149 km/h were reported in parts of Wales.

Extensive power outages and infrastructure damage As Storm Eowyn continued north, emergency responders and officials urged the public to stay home. Storm Eowyn was described as one of the most severe weather events in recent Irish history, with extensive damage to electricity networks and power outages affecting both Ireland and Northern Ireland.

School closures and suspension of train services due to Storm Eowyn In Scotland, schools were closed, and train services were suspended, with red alerts covering parts of the country until late afternoon. The UK Environment Agency warned of potential flooding in southern and central England in the coming days.

The storm, which triggered emergency alerts for over 4.5 million people, comes amid growing concerns that climate change is intensifying storms, though no direct link has been confirmed for this particular event.

(With AFP inputs)