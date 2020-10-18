Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
Pedestrians wear face masks as a precaution against the transmission of the novel coronavirus in Belfast

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

1 min read . 05:36 PM IST Reuters

'Tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions. Level 3 has not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to,' says Higher Education Minister Simon Harris

DUBLIN: Ireland will bring in "decisive" nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Friday.

DUBLIN: Ireland will bring in "decisive" nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Friday.

"The government will act tomorrow, the action will be decisive and it will be nationwide action," Harris, who was the health minister during one of Europe's strictest lockdowns from the end of March to mid-May, told national broadcaster RTE.

"The government will act tomorrow, the action will be decisive and it will be nationwide action," Harris, who was the health minister during one of Europe's strictest lockdowns from the end of March to mid-May, told national broadcaster RTE.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions. Level 3 has not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to ... I don't want to be pedantic about the phrase lockdown but I don't think that's exactly where we're going but there will certainly be more restrictions."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.