Iran's IRGC announces ‘most intense’ offensive yet on 27 US bases in Middle East: Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an arm of the country's armed forces today said it is carrying out its ‘most intense’ offensive yet on United States and Israeli bases in the middle east, Reuters reported citing state media.

The IRGC is carrying out a sixth wave of retaliatory attacks today and has launched “extensive missile and drone” attacks on 27 US bases, and Israel's Tel Nof airbase, army command headquarters at HaKirya in Tel Aviv, and a defense industrial complex in the capital city, an Al Jazeera report said citing Iranian state media.

The IRCG termed the attacks as “harsh step of revenge, with successive, regrettable slaps” against Israel and the US, the Al Jazeera report added.

According to an AFP, fresh blasts were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha and Manama on Sunday morning after a day of Iran strikes in the region in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks.

Iran vows revenge for Khamenei's death Iran has vowed revenge after US-Israel joint strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, state-run IRNA news said.

While US President Donald Trump described the campaign as “already a success,” adding, “We’ve inflicted tremendous damage. It would take them years to rebuild”; Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Khamenei's killing as “a great crime”.

He vowed that those responsible would face consequences. “This great crime will never remain unanswered and will turn a new page in the history of the Islamic world and Shiism. Iran will respond with all our strength and determination,” he said, warning that the perpetrators and commanders of the attack would come to regret it.

Iran's speaker says Trump, Netanyahu ‘will suffer consequences’ AFP reported that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament on Sunday said that the country has prepared for “all scenarios” after Khamenei's death and that US and Israel will “suffer the consequences”.

“We have prepared ourselves for these moments and have considered all scenarios. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have crossed our red lines and will suffer the consequences,” Ghalibaf said in a video carried on state TV, it reported.

Donald Trump warns ‘better not do that’ Meanwhile, Trump in a post on Truth Social warned Iran against retaliation and threatened to “hit them with a force never seen before”.

He wrote: “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Iran's attacks in the middle east continue on Sunday Iran fired missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The US military reported no American casualties. Israel said many missiles were intercepted.

Al Jazeera reported that sirens blared in Kuwait amid Iran's continued retaliatory attacks over Khamenei’s assassination.

Also Read | Iran names Ahmad Vahidi new IRGC chief amid escalating US, Israel attack