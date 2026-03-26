IRGC navy chief Alireza Tangsiri killed, says Israel: All about the man behind Iran's Hormuz Strait blockade

Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and the figure overseeing efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz, has been killed in an Israeli strike, according to Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz.

Speaking during a security assessment with military officials, Katz said the IDF had eliminated the IRGC Navy chief, describing him as directly responsible for mining operations and obstructing maritime traffic through the Strait, The Times of Israel reported.

Tangsiri was reportedly targeted in the port city of Bandar Abbas while meeting senior IRGC Navy commanders, the report added, citing Israeli officials. Iran has not officially confirmed his death. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, praised the operation. "Last night, we eliminated the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ navy. This individual has a great deal of blood on his hands, and he was also responsible for leading the closure of the Strait of Hormuz."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tangsiri had, over the years, played a central role in attacks on oil tankers and commercial vessels, and had repeatedly threatened freedom of navigation and trade through the Strait of Hormuz and wider international waters.

Who was Alireza Tangsiri? According to The New York Times, Alireza Tangsiri served as the commander of the IRGC’s naval forces and is the latest senior Iranian military figure to be targeted in Israel’s month-long bombardment of Iran.

He led the Islamic Republic’s efforts to shut the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, a move that triggered major economic disruption worldwide. The Strait, a narrow but critical maritime corridor, handles nearly 20% of global oil shipments.

It was closed by the IRGC days after the US and Israel launched their offensive in late February, a decision that unsettled global energy markets and raised concerns across multiple countries. The shutdown significantly increased the financial and strategic costs of the campaign for Washington and its ally Israel.

Tangsiri also oversaw the IRGC Navy’s drone and cruise missile testing programmes, according to the US Treasury, which had sanctioned him in both 2019 and 2023. Iran’s ability to regulate movement through the Strait has, in part, relied on the deployment of attack drones.

In addition, he chaired the board of a company involved in producing and testing naval drones for Iran. In recent weeks, Tangsiri had become a prominent and outspoken presence online. Through his X account, he shared updates on vessels denied passage through the Strait, issued warnings targeting US-linked oil infrastructure, and cautioned Washington against striking Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub.

In 2018, Tangsiri was appointed by former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to lead the IRGC Navy. He was known for his hardline statements emphasising Iran’s dominance over the Strait of Hormuz. Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israeli campaign against Iran in late February.