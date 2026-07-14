IRGC says it attacked two Emirati oil tankers that killed Indian national, claims it was engaged in ‘illegal activities’

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday (local time) announced that its forces targeted two oil tankers passing the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the ships were engaged in "illegal activities."
The IRGC claimed that they immobilised the tankers, alleging the vessels were involved in "illegal activities," had switched off their tracking systems, and ignored repeated warnings from Iranian forces. ANI reported. The announcement came shortly after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) accused Tehran of attacking two of its tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, and killing one Indian national and injuring eight others.
In a statement, the IRGC said, "A few hours ago, the child-killing U.S. military, which has not learned from its repeated failures, attempted to guide several vessels through an illegal route. Two oil tankers involved in illegal activities, which were deceived by the United States, turned off their navigation systems, ignored repeated warnings from the Strait of Hormuz security control centre, and endangered navigation by passing through a minefield. These vessels were targeted and disabled."
The IRGC also issued a stern warning to commercial vessels cooperating with the US and said, "The IRGC Navy announces to everyone that cooperation with the aggressor enemy, which has come from thousands of kilometres away to violate the rights of the people of the region, will only result in regret, damage and delays in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as well as creating an energy crisis in the world. There is no benefit to passing through the minefield."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.