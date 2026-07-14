IRGC says it attacked two Emirati oil tankers that killed Indian national, claims it was engaged in ‘illegal activities’

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday (local time) announced that its forces targeted two oil tankers passing the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the ships were engaged in "illegal activities."
The IRGC claimed that they immobilised the tankers, alleging the vessels were involved in "illegal activities," had switched off their tracking systems, and ignored repeated warnings from Iranian forces. ANI reported. The announcement came shortly after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) accused Tehran of attacking two of its tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, and killing one Indian national and injuring eight others.
In a statement, the IRGC said, "A few hours ago, the child-killing U.S. military, which has not learned from its repeated failures, attempted to guide several vessels through an illegal route. Two oil tankers involved in illegal activities, which were deceived by the United States, turned off their navigation systems, ignored repeated warnings from the Strait of Hormuz security control centre, and endangered navigation by passing through a minefield. These vessels were targeted and disabled."
The IRGC also issued a stern warning to commercial vessels cooperating with the US and said, "The IRGC Navy announces to everyone that cooperation with the aggressor enemy, which has come from thousands of kilometres away to violate the rights of the people of the region, will only result in regret, damage and delays in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as well as creating an energy crisis in the world. There is no benefit to passing through the minefield."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.