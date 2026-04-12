IRGC warns enemies of ‘deadly vortex’ in Hormuz, asserts of full control of waterway after Trump’s naval blockade order

Iran’s elite force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Sunday that it has full control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, amid escalating tensions with the United States.

In a statement posted in Persian on social media, the IRGC’s naval command declared: “All traffic… is under the full control of the armed forces.”

The IRGC issued a stark warning to adversaries, saying any miscalculation in the region would have severe consequences. “The enemy will become trapped in a deadly vortex in the Strait if it makes the wrong move,” the statement said.

The message was accompanied by a video appearing to show vessels being tracked through targeting crosshairs, underscoring Iran’s claim of surveillance and operational readiness in the waterway.

Trump had warned that the US Navy would block ships entering or leaving the strait and threatened military action against any hostile moves, significantly raising the risk of confrontation in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “Effective immediately, the United States Navy… will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

He added a stark warning: “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

Talks ‘went well’ but nuclear issue stalled Despite the escalation, Trump said marathon negotiations in Islamabad had made progress on several fronts. “The meeting went well, most points were agreed to,” he said.

However, he stressed that the core issue remained unresolved: “They were very unyielding as to the single most important issue,” referring to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the talks, echoed the uncertainty, saying: “We leave here with a very simple proposal… We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.”

Strait closure at heart of dispute Trump accused Iran of failing to honour a key condition of the ceasefire—keeping the strategic waterway open. “As they promised, they better begin the process of getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST!” he wrote.