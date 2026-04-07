IRGC warns neighbouring countries: 'Restraint is over'; says will target US, allies' infrastructure

As US President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz looms, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday (local time) issued a warning to the neighbouring countries. The IRGC said, "restraint is over", adding that it will now target both the US and its partners' infrastructure, Reuters reported.
Additionally, the IRGC has threatened to disrupt regional oil and gas supplies for years. According to a Times of Israel report, the IRGC said that it will deprive the US and its allies of oil and gas if Washington crosses Tehran's "red lines."
According to a statement carried on state television today, "The Revolutionary Guards once again declare that if the American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will go beyond the region."
It added, "America’s regional partners should also know that until today, we have exercised great restraint for the sake of good neighborliness and have had some reservations in choosing targets for retaliation, but all these reservations have since been removed."
The paramilitary guards went on to say, “American leaders lack the ability to calculate the critical assets that would be within range of our fighters if they attacked our infrastructure.”
The warning came days after Trump issued a deadline to Iran of Tuesday, 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST, Wednesday). On 5 April, Trump directed Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, while addressing a press conference, reiterating his warning, the US President said that the entire country of Tehran could be taken out in one night, and added that it could happen tomorrow night.
Earlier today, Trump issued another warning to Iran and said that a "whole civilisation will die tonight." In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen."
He added, "WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.