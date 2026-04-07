IRGC warns neighbouring countries: 'Restraint is over'; says will target US, allies' infrastructure

As US President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz looms, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday (local time) issued a warning to the neighbouring countries. The IRGC said, "restraint is over", adding that it will now target both the US and its partners' infrastructure, Reuters reported.

Additionally, the IRGC has threatened to disrupt regional oil and gas supplies for years. According to a Times of Israel report, the IRGC said that it will deprive the US and its allies of oil and gas if Washington crosses Tehran's "red lines."

IRGC issues warning to US, allies According to a statement carried on state television today, "The Revolutionary Guards once again declare that if the American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will go beyond the region."

It added, "America’s regional partners should also know that until today, we have exercised great restraint for the sake of good neighborliness and have had some reservations in choosing targets for retaliation, but all these reservations have since been removed."

The paramilitary guards went on to say, “American leaders lack the ability to calculate the critical assets that would be within range of our fighters if they attacked our infrastructure.”

Trump warns Tehran The warning came days after Trump issued a deadline to Iran of Tuesday, 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST, Wednesday). On 5 April, Trump directed Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, while addressing a press conference, reiterating his warning, the US President said that the entire country of Tehran could be taken out in one night, and added that it could happen tomorrow night.

Earlier today, Trump issued another warning to Iran and said that a "whole civilisation will die tonight." In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen."

He added, "WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!