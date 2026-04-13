IRGC warns of ‘severe force’ amid Trump’s blockade move in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any foreign military vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as a "violation of the ceasefire and met with severe force".

“Any military vessels approaching the Strait… will be considered a violation of the ceasefire and will be met with severe force,” the IRGC said, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

The Guards also asserted operational dominance over the waterway, stating: “All traffic… is under the full control of the armed forces.”

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Iran claims ‘full control,’ says Strait open for civilian shipping Iran’s naval command insisted the critical oil route remains open for non-military vessels under its supervision.

“Contrary to the false claims of certain enemy officials, the Strait of Hormuz is open for the passage of non-military vessels under smart control and management,” the IRGC said.

Officials reiterated that the strait is under Iran’s “smart management” and operating under “specific regulations,” even as tensions escalate.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy… will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave,” Trump said.

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He added a stark military warning: “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

Trump described Iran’s actions in the strait as “WORLD EXTORTION,” accusing Tehran of attempting to charge tolls and intimidate global shipping.

Ceasefire dispute and mine threats Trump said the blockade was triggered by Iran’s failure to uphold a ceasefire condition requiring the reopening of the strait.

“Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz… they better begin the process of getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST!” he said.

The US has also accused Iran of laying naval mines and creating uncertainty that has deterred commercial shipping.

US Navy operations and rising risk The US military said two Navy destroyers had already transited the strait and began operations to ensure safe passage for tankers, including efforts to neutralize threats such as mines and drones.

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However, Iran disputed these claims, underscoring conflicting narratives from both sides.

The IRGC earlier warned adversaries they could be trapped in a “deadly vortex” if they challenge Iran’s control of the waterway.

Also Read | Trump warns China with 50% tariffs after reports suggest Beijing is helping Iran

Talks collapse despite ‘progress’ The escalation follows the breakdown of high-level negotiations in Islamabad, which lasted nearly 20 hours.

While Trump said “most points were agreed to,” he stressed the talks failed on the key issue of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“I have always said… IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” he reiterated.

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the delegation, said Washington had presented its “final and best offer,” adding: “We'll see if the Iranians accept it.”