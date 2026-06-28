IRGC-linked media says Iran has ‘no choice’ but to build nuclear bomb

An Iranian media outlet linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has argued that Tehran has "no choice" but to develop a nuclear bomb, a stance that contrasts with Iran's recent commitment under a US-brokered agreement not to pursue nuclear weapons.

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The comments were published on Sunday in an article by Iranian state-affiliated news agency Fars, titled "No choice but to build the atomic bomb," amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran over an interim peace agreement.

Calls for nuclear deterrence The article argued that Iran must acquire nuclear deterrence to negotiate with its adversaries from a position of strength.

"In the transition to a new order, Iran has no choice but to achieve nuclear deterrence so that the military option of occupying and dividing Iran is taken off the table."

It further claimed that nuclear capability was necessary to secure peace and strengthen Iran's negotiating position.

"To achieve the peace it needs, Iran must definitely achieve nuclear deterrence to ensure that the remaining issues can be resolved through negotiation. Only then can negotiation be conducted from the right position."

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Comparison with China The commentary pointed to China's nuclear programme as an example, arguing that Beijing was able to negotiate with the United States only after becoming a nuclear power.

"The US has threatened China with nuclear attack twice, such as Trump's recent nuclear threats against Iran. But when does Kissinger secretly meet with the Chinese and then negotiate? When China builds atomic bombs."

The article added that nuclear weapons would provide Iran with strategic balance against its regional adversaries.

“Nuclear deterrence means that you can achieve a balance of power against the United States and Israel, which have atomic bombs, not so that there will be no war, but the scope of the conflict will be controllable.”

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At odds with recent agreement The publication's comments stand in contrast to commitments made under the interim Memorandum of Understanding signed by Washington and Tehran earlier this month.

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Under the agreement, Iran agreed to restore access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to its nuclear facilities after international oversight had been suspended last year.

Tehran also pledged that it would not develop a nuclear weapon, a central provision of the US-backed framework aimed at easing tensions and advancing broader peace negotiations.

Raises fresh concerns Although the article reflects the views of an IRGC-linked media outlet rather than an official government policy announcement, its publication is likely to fuel fresh concerns about Iran's long-term nuclear intentions.

The remarks come at a sensitive time as the United States and Iran continue discussions on sanctions relief, nuclear oversight and regional security, even as military tensions in the Gulf remain elevated.

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