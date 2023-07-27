Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56, Twitter says ‘nothing compares 2 u’

1 min read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has passed away at the age of 56. The reasons for her death remain unclear. Tributes from fans and fellow musicians have poured in, praising her talent and expressing their condolences to her family and friends.

Premium Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the 37th International Celtic Festival in Lorient, western France on August 5, 2007. Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor, who shot to fame in the 1990s, has died at the age of 56, Irish media reported on July 26, 2023. (AFP)

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor passed away aged 56 on Wednesday. The news of her death was reported via a statement released by the singer's friends while the reasons behind it still remain unclear. Connor A statement released by the singer's family and reported on Wednesday by the BBC read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar responded to news about the singer's passing away, he wrote on Twitter, “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam." In an apparent reference to Connor's famous song, a user wrote, “Rest in peace Sinead O’Connor. Nothing compares 2 U and nobody ever will." Canadian Musician Bryan Adams responded to the news of Connor's death with a heartfelt post, he wrote, “RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family." American singer-songwriter Tori Amos also to the news of Connor passing away, she wrote, “Sinead was a force of nature. A brilliant songwriter & performer whose talent we will not see the like of again. Such passion, such intense presence & a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously. Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts. t"

Who was Sinead O'Connor?

Sinead O'Connor was known for her expressive music and provocative actions. She shot to fame with her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, and her cover of Prince's ballad Nothing Compares 2 U was an instant chart-topper from Europe to Australia.

Connor was a non-conformist who shaved her head in response to pressure from record executives to look more conventionally glamorous. The singer had also opened up about her mental struggles in a 2017 Facebook video, in which she noted that she was staying alive for the sake of others and that if it was up to her, she'd be gone.

(With inputs from AP)