Iron curtains are older than the Cold War

Iron curtains are older than the Cold War3 min read . 12:56 AM IST
Winston Churchill made the term famous, but ideological rivalries have driven geopolitics since Athens and Sparta.
Historian Amanda Foreman searches the past for the origins of today’s world. Read previous columns here.
It was an unseasonably springlike day on March 5, 1946, when Winston Churchill visited Fulton, Missouri. The former British Prime Minister was ostensibly there to receive an honorary degree from Westminster College. But Churchill’s real purpose in coming was to urge the U.S. to form an alliance with Britain to keep the Soviet Union from expanding any further. Speaking before an august audience that included President Harry S. Truman, Churchill declared: “From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent."
