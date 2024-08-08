Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Iron Ore Steadies With Japan’s Dovish Signals, Supplies in Focus

Iron Ore Steadies With Japan’s Dovish Signals, Supplies in Focus

Bloomberg

Iron ore steadied after paring earlier losses as investors weighed dovish signals from Japan regarding potential monetary tightening, while signs of increased supplies of the raw material continued to cloud the market outlook.

Iron Ore Steadies With Japan’s Dovish Signals, Supplies in Focus

Iron ore steadied after paring earlier losses as investors weighed dovish signals from Japan regarding potential monetary tightening, while signs of increased supplies of the raw material continued to cloud the market outlook.

The steelmaking metal followed a broader rally among Asian stocks after the Bank of Japan’s deputy governor said it wouldn’t raise interest rates if markets were unstable, reassuring investors unnerved by a recent surge in the yen.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Iron ore has been relatively resilient despite the sharp moves in the currency market this week. But it is still down 27% so far this year as consumption from China, the biggest consumer, struggles to keep up amid a prolonged property crisis. The demand weakness has also pushed spot steel rebar prices in the country toward the lowest since April 2017.

Shipments of iron ore out of Brazil, one of the major exporters, have increased. Daily average exports were 1.71 million metric tons in the 22 trading days of July, according to official data. That’s higher than the 1.66 million tons a day in June, and 1.53 million tons a day in July 2023.

“Global iron ore shipments have increased slightly, with supply from Australia, Brazil and other non-mainstream sources staying high," Huatai Futures Co. said in a note. “The current iron ore market is oversupplied, alongside a high inventory level. The operating and capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces have dropped as some domestic mills are making losses."

In the latest sign China’s economy is still stuttering, factory activity in July contracted for a third straight month. According to Bloomberg Economics, the nation’s price data for July due Friday will probably show demand still in the doldrums, with deflation in factory gate prices likely deepening for the first time since March.

Iron ore futures in Singapore were little changed at $102.40 a ton as of 11:24 a.m. local time, after sliding 1.3% on Tuesday. Prices in Dalian fell, while steel futures in Shanghai edged higher.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.