Ironmouse leaves VShojo over $500K unpaid charity funds, accuses agency of withholding donations

In a heartfelt and damning video statement, VTuber superstar Ironmouse announced her departure from VShojo, citing long-standing financial disputes, including $500,000 in unpaid charity funds meant for the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).

The Puerto Rican virtual entertainer, known for her vivacious personality and chronic illness advocacy, stated she would pursue legal action against the US-based talent agency.

Ironmouse revealed in the video, “I believe I am owed a significant amount of funds which I have not been paid. And, most importantly, the thing that hurts me the most is that the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which is the most important charity for me and also the reason I am here today, is owed over half a million dollars from VShojo.”

Why Are the Fundings so Important for Ironmouse? For Ironmouse, this isn’t just a financial matter — it’s deeply personal. She has openly lived with a primary immunodeficiency disease, a condition the IDF supports through awareness, medical guidance, and patient support.

Over the years, she has emerged as one of the charity’s loudest and most influential voices, funnelling massive donations via her livestreams, including her high-profile Twitch subathons.

She claimed that VShojo managed her charitable funds, in part due to her desire to protect her personal identity. Now, she alleges, that trust was misplaced.

“I felt guilt-tripped. I felt immense pressure to carry the weight of the agency’s success while trying to stay true to my values,” she added, describing the emotional toll her time at VShojo had taken.

Together with close friend and fellow content creator CDawgVA, Ironmouse said she helped raise over $4 million for the IDF. This included large personal contributions — with half her Twitch earnings going toward the cause. Yet, the $500,000 discrepancy, she said, was never accounted for by VShojo despite repeated follow-ups.

While the ongoing legal proceedings prevent her from sharing full details at this time, Ironmouse assured her fans and the wider VTuber community that the truth would eventually be revealed.

Her exit signals not only a rift between talent and agency but also a broader call for transparency and accountability in digital content management, especially where charity and public trust are involved.

This development has shaken the VTuber world, where VShojo has long been seen as one of the leading agencies. Fans now wait to see how the company responds, and whether others might come forward with similar grievances.