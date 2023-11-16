‘Irresponsible political manipulation’: China fumes as Biden doubles down on ‘dictator’ tag for Xi Jinping
Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator, leading to strong opposition from Beijing. The Chinese foreign ministry slammed the comment as 'extremely wrong' and 'irresponsible political manipulation.'
US President Joe Biden referred to his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping as a ‘dictator’ yet again this week, prompting a sharp rebuttal. The assertion came mere hours after the two leaders held lengthy talks in California amid a surge in US-China tensions. Beijing has since registered ‘strong opposition’ to the remark and dubbed it ‘irresponsible political manipulation’.