Is Khamenei alive? Trump claims killing, Iran denies as conflicting narratives deepen leadership crisis

Uncertainty surrounding the fate of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei intensified on Saturday after President Donald Trump declared that the cleric had been killed in a joint United States–Israeli military operation, while Iranian officials and state-linked media forcefully rejected the claim, describing it as psychological warfare.

The competing narratives — one asserting a decisive assassination and the other insisting the leader remains actively directing operations — have created a rare moment of informational ambiguity at the apex of Iran’s political system, raising questions about succession, regional escalation and the stability of the Islamic Republic.

Trump declares Khamenei killed, vows continued bombing Trump said Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike conducted as part of a large-scale joint military campaign involving US intelligence and operational support.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump celebrated Khamenei’s death, calling him “one of the most evil people in History” and describing the killing as “justice” for Americans and others killed by Iran over decades.

Trump appeared to confirm direct American involvement in locating the Iranian leader, saying the ayatollah “was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems.”

He warned that military operations would intensify, stating bombing would “continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary” to achieve what he described as “peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world.”

Iran rejects death reports, calls claims ‘mental warfare’ Iranian state-linked outlets swiftly disputed the announcement, presenting an alternative account that directly contradicted statements from Washington and Israeli officials.

Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported that Khamenei remains “steadfast and firm in commanding the field,” challenging earlier reports circulated by Reuters and Israeli media citing unnamed senior Israeli officials who claimed he had been killed.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also dismissed the reports during an interview with NBC News, saying that “as far as I know” the Supreme Leader and other senior officials remain in good health.

Khamenei’s public relations office described the assassination claims as “mental warfare,” signalling that Tehran views the reports as part of a broader psychological campaign rather than confirmed battlefield developments.

Meanwhile, one Iranian new agency Iran International confirmmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in Saturday airstrikes.

Massive strike reportedly targeted Iran’s command structure Israeli officials said the opening phase of the operation aimed at dismantling Iran’s leadership hierarchy, claiming strikes targeted roughly 30 senior military and civilian figures.

Among those reported killed were:

Khamenei’s top security adviser Ali Shamkhani

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour

Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

Chief military secretary Mohammad Shirazi

Head of military intelligence Saleh Asadi

SPND chairman Hossein Jabal Amelian

Former SPND chairman Reza Mozaffari-Nia If confirmed, the deaths would represent one of the most significant decapitation strikes against a modern state leadership in decades.

Why it matters: A potential succession crisis in Iran Khamenei, 86, has ruled Iran since 1989, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the contemporary world. His removal — whether confirmed or merely perceived — would trigger an immediate constitutional transition process.

Under Iran’s constitution, an interim council assumes authority while the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member clerical body, selects a new supreme leader.

Analysts warn that simultaneous losses across political and military leadership could destabilise that process, potentially empowering security institutions such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Surviving figures emerge as potential power centres One senior official believed to have survived the strikes is Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a longtime confidant of Khamenei.

In a post on X, Larijani vowed Iran would deliver Israel and the United States an “unforgettable lesson.”

Israeli officials also said Khamenei’s sons were targeted, though intelligence assessments suggest they survived. Mojtaba Khamenei has long been viewed by observers as a potential successor.

Iran Vice president Aref is preparing to manage govt during a crisis

Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has begun coordinating ministers and preparing to administer government operations under wartime conditions following strikes that created uncertainty over senior leadership, according to Iranian state media cited by international outlets.

The announcement came more than 12 hours after the beginning of US-Israeli attacks that reportedly killed or injured multiple senior officials, suggesting emergency contingency measures may already be underway inside Iran’s executive branch.

However, no formal constitutional transfer of power has been publicly confirmed.

Calls for uprising and regime change intensify In an overnight video address, Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain indoors during the bombing campaign but later “take over your government” once military operations conclude.

Iran’s exiled former crown prince Reza Pahlavi echoed that message, calling on security forces to defect.

He urged Iranian personnel: “Join the nation and help ensure a stable and secure transition. Otherwise, you will sink with Khamenei's ship and his crumbling regime.”