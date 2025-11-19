Is Bangladesh weighing Interpol aid to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India? Report says Dhaka is ‘preparing letter’

The Bangladesh government is set to seek help from the Interpol for the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who have been handed death sentences for crimes against humanity.

While the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the International Crimes Tribunal is drafting an application for the foreign ministry to seek Interpol assistance for extraditing the duo to Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said it is also preparing a letter and may send it to New Delhi in a day or two, mentioned a report by The Daily Star.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told Dhaka has not yet sent the letter. “The letter is being prepared. It may be sent today," the Bangladeshi media outlet quoted Hossain as saying on Tuesday.

In December last year, the foreign ministry wrote to India's Ministry of External Affairs, seeking to repatriate Hasina, who sought shelter in India in August – following the massive student protests.

What does the extradition treaty say? An extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh, signed in 2013 and amended in 2016, is based on the principle – that the offence must be punishable in both countries.

Article 2 of the treaty – as per the MEA website – lists the extradition offences and states: In determining whether an offence is an offence punishable under the laws of both Contracting States, it shall not matter whether the law of both Contracting States place the act or omission constituting the offence within the same category of offence or denominate the offence by same terminology".

According to Reuters, an Indian government source had said that extradition is a lengthy process requiring review of tribunal documents to ensure due procedure, fair representation, and credible testimony. India cannot act without these records, and exemptions to the treaty apply if the case appears political, the source had said.

Can extradition be denied? The treaty also lists out circumstances under which an extradition can be denied. Under Article 6 (1), extradition can be refused for political offence. Article 6 (2) states that serious crimes like murder, terrorism, kidnapping, violent acts, incitement to murder, and firearm offences are not considered political.

Article 8 states that extradition can also be refused if the person can show that the offence is too minor to justify such a serious step, too much time has passed since the alleged act or escape from justice, or the charges were made in bad faith and not for genuine legal reasons.

How India reacted to the death sentence? Following the death sentence verdict, India said it has taken note of the verdict delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh and reaffirmed that it “remains committed to peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in Bangladesh”.