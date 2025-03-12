The notion of Canada joining the European Union (EU) has gained some traction recently, particularly in light of strained relations with the United States under President Donald Trump. Further EU's refusal to rule out membership for Canada has added fuel to this speculation.

Could Canada Join the European Union? A recent survey conducted by Pollster Abacus Data in late February found that 44% of Canadians support the idea of joining the EU, while 34% oppose it, and the remainder are undecided.

"It's not a surprise, because the EU and Canada are like-minded partners which share many, many, many values and also strong historical connections," European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said of the results at a news conference Wednesday.

However, when asked about Canada's eligibility for membership, she referred to the EU's admission criteria without explicitly ruling out the possibility.

EU Membership Criteria Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union states that any European state respecting values like freedom, democracy, and equality can apply for membership.

The definition of a "European state" is not explicitly outlined, which leaves room for interpretation.

While Canada shares linguistic and cultural ties with the EU—speaking both English and French, the EU's main working languages—it is geographically distant from Europe.

Historical Precedents and Challenges In 1987, Morocco's bid for EU membership was rejected on the grounds that it was not considered a European state.

In contrast, countries like Albania, Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine have had their applications accepted for consideration.

Canada's proximity to Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, and its existing free-trade agreement with the EU could be seen as positive factors, but the geographical separation remains a hurdle.

Economic and Strategic Considerations Canada already enjoys a strong economic relationship with the EU through a comprehensive free-trade agreement, making the EU its second-largest export destination after the US.

Political Context and Speculation US President Donald Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada could become the 51st US state have contributed to the speculation about Canada's future alliances.

While such a takeover is not on the table, it underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.