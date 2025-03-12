Is Canada joining the EU? Brussels hails ‘like-minded partners’ amid trade war with US

Interest in Canada joining the EU has increased amid US tensions, with 44% of Canadians supporting the idea. While the EU acknowledges shared values, Canada's geographic distance and historical precedent present challenges for membership. 

Written By Sayantani
Published12 Mar 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Advertisement
A recent survey conducted by Pollster Abacus Data in late February found that 44% of Canadians support the idea of joining the EU

The notion of Canada joining the European Union (EU) has gained some traction recently, particularly in light of strained relations with the United States under President Donald Trump. Further EU's refusal to rule out membership for Canada has added fuel to this speculation.

Could Canada Join the European Union?

A recent survey conducted by Pollster Abacus Data in late February found that 44% of Canadians support the idea of joining the EU, while 34% oppose it, and the remainder are undecided.

Advertisement

"It's not a surprise, because the EU and Canada are like-minded partners which share many, many, many values and also strong historical connections," European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said of the results at a news conference Wednesday.

Also Read | After BRICS, Donald Trump issues ultimatum to European Union: ‘Buy US oil or…’

European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho noted that the EU and Canada share many values and historical connections, which could form a strong foundation for such a partnership.

However, when asked about Canada's eligibility for membership, she referred to the EU's admission criteria without explicitly ruling out the possibility.

EU Membership Criteria

Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union states that any European state respecting values like freedom, democracy, and equality can apply for membership.

Also Read | Political turmoil in France isn’t a prelude to another European Union

The definition of a "European state" is not explicitly outlined, which leaves room for interpretation.

Advertisement

While Canada shares linguistic and cultural ties with the EU—speaking both English and French, the EU's main working languages—it is geographically distant from Europe.

Historical Precedents and Challenges

In 1987, Morocco's bid for EU membership was rejected on the grounds that it was not considered a European state.

In contrast, countries like Albania, Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine have had their applications accepted for consideration.

Also Read | Why is the EU considering trade restrictions on Indian, Chinese firms?

Canada's proximity to Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, and its existing free-trade agreement with the EU could be seen as positive factors, but the geographical separation remains a hurdle.

Economic and Strategic Considerations

Canada already enjoys a strong economic relationship with the EU through a comprehensive free-trade agreement, making the EU its second-largest export destination after the US.

Advertisement

Political Context and Speculation

US President Donald Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada could become the 51st US state have contributed to the speculation about Canada's future alliances.

Also Read | European Union formally notifies carbon tax at WTO

While such a takeover is not on the table, it underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

EU's openness to discussing membership criteria with non-traditional candidates like Canada is reflective of the evolving nature of international alliances in response to global challenges.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorldIs Canada joining the EU? Brussels hails ‘like-minded partners’ amid trade war with US
First Published:12 Mar 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App