Is Covishield safe? Doctor's call for vaccine safety review sparks debate

A British-Indian doctor's call for a full safety review of Covishield has sparked a mixed bag of reactions. In the past two weeks, many in the medical field have backed his assertions over serious side effects such as heart attack and stroke as others accuse Dr Aseem Malhotra of pushing “misguided and extreme fringe" views.

Covishield, he had opined earlier this month, should ‘never have been rolled out in the country in the first place’. While Malhotra has been leading international calls for the suspension of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, he insists that the Oxford-AstraZeneca's jab is even "worse" in terms of cardiovascular effects, heart attacks and strokes.

It is pertinent to note here that the Indian government as well as the World Health Organization have cleared Covishield for use.

Over the past few days, a number of Indian medical experts have backed Malhotra's calls for a safety review. It is pertinent to note however that those backing his assertions have primarily focused on established health concerns and the fact that the majority of the Indian population has already been exposed to SARS-COV-2.

Dr Amitav Banerjee - an epidemiologist who leads DY Patil Medical College in Pune - said that Covishield carried a ‘double whammy of risk’. He noted that its use had been discouraged in most European countries due to blood clots.

"It also carries the risk of myocarditis. There is accumulating evidence that this heart condition is associated with the mRNA vaccines. Many would perhaps not know that Covishield carries a DNA gene on an adenovirus which after injection gets converted into mRNA in the body," he said.

He urged people to ‘pause at these red signals’ noting that there were anecdotal reports of sudden deaths across the world as well as high all-cause mortality following COVID-19 vaccination drives in many countries.

"We should immediately halt COVID-19 vaccination, until these issues are resolved by researchers without any conflicts of interest," he added.

AIIMS professor Dr Sanjay K Rai voiced similar sentiments, calling for universal vaccination to be reconsidered.

"Global evidence has demonstrated that natural infection provides better and longer duration of protection than any vaccine alone. In the current scenario there is no requirement for universal vaccination against COVID-19. This may cause more harm than benefits," he said in a statement.

Malhotra's remarks have also prompted murmurs about 'dangerous' fringe elements' that could mislead the public. Indeed, the BBC reportedly faced flak from many scientists after an interview with the cardiologist was aired.

As his stance found favour with vaccine hesitancy advocates and anti-vaxxers, it has also been the subject of several fact-checks.

"Vaccine side effects are very, very rare in comparison with the preventable risks of COVID-19. The BBC staff seemed alarmed and embarrassed that they had given him a platform," tweeted Peter Openshaw - a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.

I did a rapid response interview on the BBC news channel this morning to say that vaccine side effects very, very rare in comparison with the preventable risks of COVID-19. The staff seemed alarmed and embarrassed that they had given him the a platform. — Peter Openshaw (@p_openshaw) January 13, 2023

Malhotra's paper on the topic has also been refuted by many medical experts.

"Vaccines are the best way to protect people from COVID-19 and have already saved tens of thousands of lives," said Alison Cave - chief safety officer at the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency - in a statement to AFP a few months ago.

“The scientific consensus is that the benefits of COVI-19 vaccination, including a reduced risk of severe illness or death, far outweigh the very small risk of rare side-effects," added the British Heart Foundation - whose data Malhotra had cited to back his claims about increased heart disease cases.

(With inputs from agencies)