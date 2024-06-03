Is Donald Trump going to prison? Can he become a US president again? Explained
Former US President Donald Trump is a convicted felon. Now what?
Donald Trump, the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, will remain a free man while he awaits sentencing and could avoid a prison term entirely for falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star. Here is a look at what’s next for the Republican candidate for president against Democratic President Joe Biden in a Nov. 5 election.