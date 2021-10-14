Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Is Elon Musk a 'doomsday prepper'? Here's what Tesla CEO has to say

Is Elon Musk a 'doomsday prepper'? Here's what Tesla CEO has to say

Premium
Elon Musk
2 min read . 07:36 AM IST Livemint

Elon Musk has expansive businesses and there is nothing that he cannot do. Musk seems to be everywhere all at once, pushing all kinds of futuristic technologies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Unless you have been living under the rock, you know that Elon Musk is active on Twitter and he also responds to his fans on the platform often.

Unless you have been living under the rock, you know that Elon Musk is active on Twitter and he also responds to his fans on the platform often.

The billionaire and tech entrepreneur has remained focused on his vision for his company SpaceX--establishing a permanent human presence on Mars. Besides, Musk is also the key proponent of cryptocurrency. The 50-year-old billionaire thinks and acts on a larger, more cosmic scale than other global entrepreneurs. His projects take on almost every major industry and global problem conceivable. Not just Tesla or SpaceX, Musk's other projects such as The Boring Company, OpenAI, and Neuralink are gradually speeding up their game to bring change in infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, and the healthcare sector. By now, it is clear that Musk has expansive businesses and there is nothing that he cannot do. Musk seems to be everywhere all at once, pushing all kinds of futuristic technologies.

The billionaire and tech entrepreneur has remained focused on his vision for his company SpaceX--establishing a permanent human presence on Mars. Besides, Musk is also the key proponent of cryptocurrency. The 50-year-old billionaire thinks and acts on a larger, more cosmic scale than other global entrepreneurs. His projects take on almost every major industry and global problem conceivable. Not just Tesla or SpaceX, Musk's other projects such as The Boring Company, OpenAI, and Neuralink are gradually speeding up their game to bring change in infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, and the healthcare sector. By now, it is clear that Musk has expansive businesses and there is nothing that he cannot do. Musk seems to be everywhere all at once, pushing all kinds of futuristic technologies.

As a result, a Twitter user called Musk a 'doomsday prepper' recently.

As a result, a Twitter user called Musk a 'doomsday prepper' recently.

"Elon Musk is the world’s greatest doomsday prepper," a user wrote.

"Elon Musk is the world’s greatest doomsday prepper," a user wrote.

Musk replied saying, "Aspirationally for everyone".

Musk replied saying, "Aspirationally for everyone".

Musk is pulling away from the rest of the world when it comes to personal wealth. His net worth rocketed to $223 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after an agreement with investors valued his SpaceX in excess of $100 billion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Western Railway plans to convert Mumbai's local trains ...

Premium

Pune airport to stay shut for 14 days from Saturday

Premium

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro decides not to get vaccinated, ...

Premium

Manmohan Singh's condition stable, say AIIMS officials

Musk is pulling away from the rest of the world when it comes to personal wealth. His net worth rocketed to $223 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after an agreement with investors valued his SpaceX in excess of $100 billion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Western Railway plans to convert Mumbai's local trains ...

Premium

Pune airport to stay shut for 14 days from Saturday

Premium

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro decides not to get vaccinated, ...

Premium

Manmohan Singh's condition stable, say AIIMS officials

Recently, Musk trolled Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos after widening his gap as the richest person in the world. Musk tweeted a second place medal at Bezos's tweet this week.

Recently, Musk trolled Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos after widening his gap as the richest person in the world. Musk tweeted a second place medal at Bezos's tweet this week.

Musk derives around three-quarters of his wealth from Tesla Inc., which he co-founded in 2003 after making a fortune from the sale of e-commerce site PayPal to eBay Inc. for $1.5 billion.

Musk derives around three-quarters of his wealth from Tesla Inc., which he co-founded in 2003 after making a fortune from the sale of e-commerce site PayPal to eBay Inc. for $1.5 billion.

Musk got $0 in pay in 2020, according to a company filing, but he did receive stock options during the year that are now worth $22 billion.

Musk got $0 in pay in 2020, according to a company filing, but he did receive stock options during the year that are now worth $22 billion.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!