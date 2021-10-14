Is Elon Musk a 'doomsday prepper'? Here's what Tesla CEO has to say

The billionaire and tech entrepreneur has remained focused on his vision for his company SpaceX--establishing a permanent human presence on Mars. Besides, Musk is also the key proponent of cryptocurrency. The 50-year-old billionaire thinks and acts on a larger, more cosmic scale than other global entrepreneurs. His projects take on almost every major industry and global problem conceivable. Not just Tesla or SpaceX, Musk's other projects such as The Boring Company, OpenAI, and Neuralink are gradually speeding up their game to bring change in infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, and the healthcare sector. By now, it is clear that Musk has expansive businesses and there is nothing that he cannot do. Musk seems to be everywhere all at once, pushing all kinds of futuristic technologies.