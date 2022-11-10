Is Elon Musk a threat to US national security? Joe Biden replies

Is Elon Musk a threat to US national security? Joe Biden replies1 min read . 01:59 PM IST
US President Joe Biden was asked if the Tesla CEO was a threat to US national security.
US President Joe Biden was asked, "Do you think Elon Musk is a threat to US national security, and should the US investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments?"
Replying to Bloomberg News’ Jenny Leonard, Biden said, “Elon Musk's cooperation and technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at."
Biden said he was not suggesting that the world's richest man was doing something inappropriate. He was just suggesting that Musk's activities were "worth being looked at".
Just hours after the functionality became available on numerous handles belonging to governments, legislators, officials, and media organisations, Twitter owner Elon Musk declared that he had "killed" the new "Official" label for some verified Twitter accounts. He made a hint that the feature didn't actually work just hours after it was live. "I just killed it," he said in a tweet.
Once improvements to the platform's blue checkmarks took effect, the objective was to mark the accounts of public personalities, media organisations and other stakeholders.
On November 9 night, beneath the verified Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of his ministers, lawmakers, athletes and media organisations, an 'Official' label with a tick mark in a tiny circle emerged.
"We're not currently putting an 'Official' label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception," Twitter said in a tweet.
The world's richest man added: "Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't."
(With agency inputs)
