“Is Elon Musk using his social media platform ‘X’ to dominate the narrative in Germany ahead of its national elections?" – this is the question everyone may have on their minds as Elon Musk has put his weight behind the neo-Nazi leader and Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-chairwoman Alice Weidel. Rallying behind AfD, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also recently called on the people of Germany to "say no" to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sag Nein zu Scholz!," Elon Musk said in a post on X. It translates to “Say No to Scholz" in English. His statement comes after Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) on Saturday announced Olaf Scholz as the party's candidate for federal elections set to take place on February 23.

Elon Musk had also recently livestreamed his chat with Germany's far-right leader Alice Weidel, using X to amplify the party's message ahead of an upcoming national election. Elon Musk has publicly expressed support for the Alternative for Germany – raising concerns across Europe about the world's richest man trying to influence foreign politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on January 9, Musk called Alice Weidel “very reasonable."

“Only AfD can save Germany, end of story, and people really need to get behind AfD, and otherwise things are going to get very, very much worse in Germany," Elon Musk had said. In one of the posts on X where Elon Musk reiterated his call for AfD, it prompting Alice Weidel to respond with: “Yes! You are perfectly right!"

After endorsing the AfD, Elon Musk faced accusations from the German government of meddling in the nation's upcoming election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Christiane Hoffmann, the government spokesperson, slammed Elon Musk's remarks and said, “It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election through his statements."

Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-leader Lars Klingbeil also attacked Elon Musk and accused him of trying to interfere in the Germany elections. “We need to be much more proactive and effectively limit the power of the large internet platforms like Musk's short message service, X. Here, a tech billionaire is trying to use his influence to influence the course of world politics," he said in an interview.