Is Elon Musk mulling to come up with new social media site X.com? Check details1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 12:15 PM IST
The billionaire tech tycoon did spoke about the website during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting last week as well.
The billionaire tech tycoon did spoke about the website during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting last week as well.
Listen to this article
With the legal battle between Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and Twitter going on, Musk teased a potential social media site of his own as a competitor for Twitter.