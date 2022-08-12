Is Elon Musk mulling to come up with new social media site X.com? Check details

Is Elon Musk mulling to come up with new social media site X.com? Check details1 min read . 12 Aug 2022
The billionaire tech tycoon did spoke about the website during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting last week as well.
The billionaire tech tycoon did spoke about the website during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting last week as well.
With the legal battle between Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and Twitter going on, Musk teased a potential social media site of his own as a competitor for Twitter.
With the legal battle between Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and Twitter going on, Musk teased a potential social media site of his own as a competitor for Twitter.
Responding back to a question from one of his followers on 10 August, Musk hinted at a potential new social media platform 'X.com'.
Responding back to a question from one of his followers on 10 August, Musk hinted at a potential new social media platform 'X.com'.
"I do sort of have a grander vision for what I thought X Corporation could have been back in the day. It's a pretty grand vision and of course that could be started from scratch but I think Twitter would accelerate that by three to five years," Musk had reportedly said.
"I do sort of have a grander vision for what I thought X Corporation could have been back in the day. It's a pretty grand vision and of course that could be started from scratch but I think Twitter would accelerate that by three to five years," Musk had reportedly said.
The new update is coming at a time when Musk decided to back out of the $44 billion takeover deal and Twitter sued him. Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion.
The new update is coming at a time when Musk decided to back out of the $44 billion takeover deal and Twitter sued him. Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion.
However, the Tesla founder put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.
However, the Tesla founder put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.