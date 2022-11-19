Is freedom of speech allowed on Twitter? Elon Musk says this2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 06:59 AM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reinstated the accounts of Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has clarified his stand about freedom of speech on the social network. “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach," he wrote in his latest speech.