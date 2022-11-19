Twitter CEO Elon Musk has clarified his stand about freedom of speech on the social network. “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach," he wrote in his latest speech.

“Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet (sic)," he added.

Musk also confirmed that accounts of US comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson along with conservative parody site Babylon Bee have been reinstated by the company but the decision on account of Former US President Donald Trump has not yet been made.

In a tweet on Friday, musk informed about the reinstatements, he wrote "Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump's decision has not yet been made."

The accounts of Peterson and Babylon Bee accounts had been removed from the social media platform during the earlier Twitter regime in violation of the company's hateful conduct policies using tweets that allegedly targeted trans people.

Comedian Kathy Griffin's account had been suspended earlier this month after she changed her username on Twitter to that of Elon Musk in a bid to make fun of the billionaire.

Musk had then said about Griffin that she would be allowed back on the platform if she pays for an $8 Twitter blue subscription. Later, the Twitter blue subscription service had to be paused due to an increase in the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

Musk had also stated that Twitter users who impersonate others without clearly identifying themselves as a "parody" account would be permanently suspended from the platform without warning.

Former US President Donald Trump had been suspended from the platform in connection with his alleged role in inciting a mob at the Capitol Hills in a bid to overturn the results of the 2024 Presidential elections.

Earlier, Musk had claimed he would form a ‘content moderation council’ with ‘widely diverse viewpoints’ to take decisions on account reinstatements.

Shortly, after taking over control of Twitter, Musk had tweeted, "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes"