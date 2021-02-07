Is GameStop a bubble? History’s spectacular crashes from tulips to beanie babies

Is GameStop a bubble? History’s spectacular crashes from tulips to beanie babies3 min read . 07 Feb 2021
What goes up must come down. Bubbles have boosted—and burned—investors for centuries
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
What goes up must come down. Bubbles have boosted—and burned—investors for centuries
If GameStop is a bubble, it’s hardly the first.
From tulip mania in the 17th century to the dot-com spectacle of the 1990s, bubbles have boosted—and burned—investors for centuries.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.