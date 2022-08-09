OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Is Google down? Thousands of cases reported
Listen to this article

On August 9, Google was unavailable to thousands of customers, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources including user-submitted faults on its platform, there were over 40,000 cases of users reporting problems with the largest search engine in the world.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Google showed Error 502 on August 9. 
View Full Image
Google showed Error 502 on August 9. 


(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout