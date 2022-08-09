Is Google down? Thousands of cases reported

Is Google down? Thousands of cases reported1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Over 40,000 cases of users reported problems with Google.
On August 9, Google was unavailable to thousands of customers, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources including user-submitted faults on its platform, there were over 40,000 cases of users reporting problems with the largest search engine in the world.
Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(With agency inputs)
