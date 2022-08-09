Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Is Google down? Thousands of cases reported

Is Google down? Thousands of cases reported

Google Search (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
1 min read . 07:31 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Over 40,000 cases of users reported problems with Google.

On August 9, Google was unavailable to thousands of customers, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources including user-submitted faults on its platform, there were over 40,000 cases of users reporting problems with the largest search engine in the world.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Google showed Error 502 on August 9. 
(With agency inputs)

