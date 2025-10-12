Is Hamas ready to hand over control of Gaza after war? Group reacts ahead of Egypt peace summit

Palestinian militant group Hamas will not participate in post-war Gaza governance, a source close to the group said on Sunday as world leaders prepare to meet in Egypt for a Gaza peace summit.

"For Hamas, the governance of the Gaza Strip is a closed issue. Hamas will not participate at all in the transitional phase, which means it has relinquished control of the Strip, but it remains a fundamental part of the Palestinian fabric," the source told AFP.

The comments came days after an Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect.

Both sides discussed implementing US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war, which calls for Hamas' disarmament and for the group not to be involved in running post-war Gaza.

Unlike other more top-heavy militant organisations in the region, Hamas' leadership has in the past been divided on key issues, including on the future administration of Gaza.

But where there appears to be no division among top members is on the question of disarmament, which the group has long described as a red line.

'Hamas agrees to a long-term truce except when…' "Hamas agrees to a long-term truce, and for its weapons not to be used at all during this period, except in the event of an Israeli attack on Gaza," the source said.

Another Hamas official who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive topics had earlier told AFP that Hamas' disarmament was “out of the question.”

The first clause of Trump's 20-point plan calls for Gaza to become a "deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours".

The plan also states Hamas will not have a role in future governance of the Strip, and that its military infrastructure and weapons should be "destroyed and not rebuilt".

Under Trump's plan, a temporary technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee would be charged with the day-to-day running of public services.

The source close to the negotiators said they had asked for mediator Egypt to call a meeting before the end of next week to agree on the composition of this committee, adding that "the names are almost ready".

"Hamas, along with the other factions, have submitted 40 names. There is absolutely no veto over them, and none of them belong to Hamas," he added.