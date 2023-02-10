Since Hindenburg Research published a detailed report accusing Adani Group of “massive" stock manipulation, the conglomerate has significantly suffered in terms of its valuation. One more thing started on January 24, when the US-based short-seller published its report. A huge number of nationalist posts started doing the rounds on social media platforms.
While a huge chunk of those social media posts came from regular Indian citizens, several BJP officials launched an attack on the US company and alleged that it was a conspiracy against India. A number of other allegations against Hindenburg Research have also been highlighted.
For example, BJP-affiliated lawyer Ashutosh Dubey has alleged that there are three criminal inquiries into it in the US against Hindenburg due to their “fraud methods". He also alleged that Hindenburg’s “bank accounts were frozen for an extended period of time". “Any reports regarding firms listed on the New York Stock Exchange are illegal to be published," he added.
Now, Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson has addressed the said allegations against his company. In his latest Twitter post, the investment analyst wrote that Hindenburg had “never" been banned by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). He has also dismissed accusations that his company had its bank accounts seized and it is under investigation.
Anderson has also written that it is untrue that Hindenburg is not allowed to publish any report on any company listed on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Anderson, in his post, links an article by The Wire that debunks all the above-mentioned allegations against Hindenburg. The publication mentions that, in December 2022, the US company did publish a report named Welltower: Exposing The Shell Game. The NYSE-listed company happens to be the largest owner of senior housing facilities in the US.
The Hindenburg founder received a number of replies against his tweet. One of them asked him to “do some research on Big companies like meta, google Microsoft, amazon etc". “They fired many employees. Adani did not fire a single employee despite all of these things," the user wrote.
Another user wrote, “Keep the good work going. I knew there was something fishy but still invested, the day I saw your report, i withdrew everything."
Anderson earlier pointed out that there were various pro-Adani social media posts that had the same spelling error.
