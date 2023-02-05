Is Hindenburg Research under investigation in US? Here's all you need to know
A variety of allegations against the company's purportedly ‘fraudulent’ activities have now surfaced on social media platforms - under the trending hashtag ‘HindenburgExposed’. Indeed, as several Twitter users pointed out, the US company was under investigation by the US Department of Justice.
As the Adani-Hindenburg row enters its third week, critics have lashed out at the US based short seller. A variety of allegations against the company's purportedly ‘fraudulent’ activities have now surfaced on social media platforms - under the trending hashtag ‘HindenburgExposed’. Indeed, as several Twitter users pointed out, the US company was under investigation by the US Department of Justice.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×