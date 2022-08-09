Is India's Russian oil dependency saturating?3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 12:24 PM IST
Russian crude is more reliant on India and China with the two countries now comprising 41% of its oil imports, but India is witnessing signs of a peak
Russia is becoming increasingly reliant on just two countries when it comes to selling its crude oil, with China and India now accounting for more than 40% of export volumes.