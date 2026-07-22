Is Iranian minister Eskandar Momeni coming to India after Pakistan visit? What we know so far

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and his delegation will travel to India after visiting Pakistan to attend a meeting of BRICS member countries, Iran’s state media reported on Wednesday.

Momeni, who arrived in Islamabad on Monday, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday. Before that, he held talks with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Iran-based Mehr News reported. He also held bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Seyed Mohsin Naqvi.

Eskandar Momeni visiting India soon? Following his engagements in Pakistan, Momeni is expected to travel to New Delhi at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, ISNA news reported on 20 July.

The minister is said to attend the BRICS Meeting of Ministers on Disaster Management on 24 July. The meeting will focus on regional strategies for disaster risk reduction.

However, there has been no official confirmation from India regarding the Iranian delegation's visit.

About BRICS meeting in Delhi New Delhi is hosting the Third BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group Meeting from 22-23 July, followed by the Meeting of BRICS Disaster Management Ministers on 24 July.

The meetings provide a platform for BRICS member countries to deepen cooperation on disaster risk reduction, resilience and coordinated approaches to disaster management.

The National Disaster Management Authority also confirmed that India is set to host the Third BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group Technical-cum-Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi from 22–24 July 2026.

"Together, #BRICS2026 nations will advance cooperation for a more resilient future under the theme: "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability [sic]," it posted on Facebook.

Iran-US war Momeni's visit comes amid the escalating conflict between the US and Iran. On Wednesday, the Iranian army claimed drone strikes on US military facilities at Al-Azraq base in Jordan and Isa Air Base in Bahrain, Iran International reported.

Seperately, IRNA news agency reported, “The Islamic Republic of Iran Army, in the twenty-first phase of Operation Thunder, targeted US terrorist army units at the Al-Doha Garrison in Kuwait with drone strikes.”

It added, “Al-Doha is one of the most important and principal US military bases in western Kuwait and a support hub for American forces stationed in West Asia. It houses a large number of US Army equipment and personnel, along with naval and air forces.” Iran's attack came after the US “successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran.”

The US Central Command said, “CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation,” it added.

“Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil,” the US forces said in a post on X on Wednesday.