Is it a new era of austerity in Britain due to Rishi Sunak’s economic policies? UK prime minister says this
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak denies claims of austerity, emphasising focus on public sector efficiency and tax reductions.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has strongly refuted claims that his economic policies will lead to a new era of austerity in Britain. During an exclusive interview with Bloomberg, he asserts that the government is already spending a substantial amount of public funds.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message