Is It safe to travel again? Your coronavirus questions answered

Yes. Most airlines—and many airports—are now requiring passengers to wear a mask or face covering, and will provide one if necessary. The new measure followed an extensive debate among health officials, after which the CDC revised its recommendation, now advising everyone, feeling ill or not, to wear a cloth face-covering when you might not be able to stand—or sit—at least 6 feet apart from another individual. Recent studies show that Covid-19 can be spread by people who don’t exhibit any symptoms and might not even realize that they’re infected. Face masks, or even cloth coverings, might not be a fail-safe, but they can help reduce transmission. Other than the industrial-strength N95—which the CDC says should still be reserved for health care workers—other masks don’t fully protect you from other people’s illnesses but they do prevent your own germs from spreading. Keep in mind that the virus spreads by droplets, when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. The droplets spread through the air and can land on another person’s mouth or nose, or possibly be inhaled into their lungs, infecting them. The droplets can also settle on nearby surfaces, where they can survive for two to three days.