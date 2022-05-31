Monkeypox is unlikely to turn into another pandemic, but much is still unknown about the virus, including how exactly it’s spreading currently, the World Health Organisation stressed during a recent event. Regardless of one's sexual orientation, anyone is at potential risk for the disease. However, accidentally the disease was first picked up in gay and bisexual men, and it could quickly spill over into other groups if it is not curbed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}