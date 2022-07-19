Is NASA's James Webb telescope damaged? Here's what reports suggest

A report on the Independent suggested that the five did little damage, causing less than 1 nanometer of wavefront error root mean square (RMS), a technical way to describe how much Webb’s mirror distorts the starlight the mirror collects. Most of the distortion added by those five strikes can be corrected out of the mirror, since the 18 hexagonal segments that make up its face can be individually and finely adjusted.

