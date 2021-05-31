Is Netanyahu era nearing an end in Israeli politics?

No political party has managed to win a clear mandate in last four elections in the span of two years. In the last elections held in March 2021, 71-year-old Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party led with 30 seats in the 120-member parliament. However, he failed to form a governing coalition after far-right partners refused to work with Arab factions. Former finance minister and an ex-TV personality Yair Lapid’s centre-left party Yesh Atid (which means ‘There is a Future’) came second with 17 seats. Wednesday is the deadline for Lapid, who was given four weeks to form a government.