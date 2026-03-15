Is Netanyahu in coma? Cover-up speculations about Israel PM’s health set social media on fire, ‘Who’s running the show?’

Amid ongoing speculation about Benjamin Netanyahu’s death, Candace Owens has claimed that there is a “cover-up afoot” regarding the Israeli PM’s health. The conservative political commentator in the US alleges that authorities are under pressure to keep quiet.

Owens tweeted, “The United States government should be addressing this head on but there is a directive to stay mum. What’s going on? Haven’t they lied enough?”

The post has garnered sharp reactions. A user wondered, “Is Bibi Netanyahu really dead?” Another sarcastically posted, “Probably any distraction from the Epstein files is welcome.”

“When officials choose silence over clarity, they leave the public to fill the gap with doubt, and after so many half-truths, people are no longer willing to just take their word for it,” another user posted.

Another user commented, “A government that hides the condition of its leader is not protecting stability. It is protecting control. The real question is no longer just Bibi’s health. It’s who is really running the show.”

“If Bibi is gone, then who is running the United States?” quipped another user.

Another user wrote, “I read a semi-credible source that said, Netanyahu and his wife were killed in a strike that also killed 5 main dudes. It was from Turkey. But, you never know.”

Also Read | Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Death rumours of Israeli PM flood social media

Meanwhile, multiple media reports claim that Benjamin Netanyahu was absent from the latest military council, calling it “very unusual”.

Some have even claimed that the Israeli PM is in a coma at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer.

Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead? Despite the viral rumours swirling online, Benjamin Netanyahu is alive, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s office. He has not been killed or seriously wounded, it has been added.

Photos have been circulating on social media, which appear to show him fatally injured. However, multiple fact-checkers and analysts have confirmed that those are either doctored or completely fake.

Netanyahu has featured in official correspondence. The Israeli PM has delivered video speeches addressing the ongoing regional conflict.

Also Read | Trump says he and Netanyahu will decide when to end war with Iran

One video posted on his official account sparked a fresh wave of conspiracy theories. Some social media users claimed it was AI-generated. They have pointed to what they believe is an extra finger on his hand.

However, fact-checkers found the video to be genuine. They claim the visual anomaly is likely due to camera angles and video compression.