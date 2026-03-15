Is Netanyahu in coma? Cover-up speculations about Israel PM’s health set social media on fire, ‘Who’s running the show?’

Amid ongoing speculation about Benjamin Netanyahu’s death, Candace Owens has claimed that there is a “cover-up afoot” regarding the Israeli PM’s health. The conservative political commentator in the US alleges that authorities are under pressure to keep quiet.

Owens tweeted, “The United States government should be addressing this head on but there is a directive to stay mum. What’s going on? Haven’t they lied enough?”

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The post has garnered sharp reactions. A user wondered, “Is Bibi Netanyahu really dead?” Another sarcastically posted, “Probably any distraction from the Epstein files is welcome.”

“When officials choose silence over clarity, they leave the public to fill the gap with doubt, and after so many half-truths, people are no longer willing to just take their word for it,” another user posted.

Another user commented, “A government that hides the condition of its leader is not protecting stability. It is protecting control. The real question is no longer just Bibi’s health. It’s who is really running the show.”

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“If Bibi is gone, then who is running the United States?” quipped another user.

Another user wrote, “I read a semi-credible source that said, Netanyahu and his wife were killed in a strike that also killed 5 main dudes. It was from Turkey. But, you never know.”

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Also Read | Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Death rumours of Israeli PM flood social media

Meanwhile, multiple media reports claim that Benjamin Netanyahu was absent from the latest military council, calling it “very unusual”.

Some have even claimed that the Israeli PM is in a coma at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer.

Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead? Despite the viral rumours swirling online, Benjamin Netanyahu is alive, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s office. He has not been killed or seriously wounded, it has been added.

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Photos have been circulating on social media, which appear to show him fatally injured. However, multiple fact-checkers and analysts have confirmed that those are either doctored or completely fake.

Netanyahu has featured in official correspondence. The Israeli PM has delivered video speeches addressing the ongoing regional conflict.

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Also Read | Trump says he and Netanyahu will decide when to end war with Iran

One video posted on his official account sparked a fresh wave of conspiracy theories. Some social media users claimed it was AI-generated. They have pointed to what they believe is an extra finger on his hand.

However, fact-checkers found the video to be genuine. They claim the visual anomaly is likely due to camera angles and video compression.

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Netanyahu's office earlier put the rumours to rest directly. When asked by an Anadolu news agency correspondent about claims that the prime minister had been assassinated, the office gave a blunt response: “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.