World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that it would be dangerous to assume that the highly transmissable Omicron was the last variant to emerge and that the world was in the 'end game' of the pandemic.

However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was possible this year to exit the acute phase of the pandemic where Covid-19 constitutes a global health emergency if strategies and tools such as testing and vaccines are used in a comprehensive way.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the World Health Organization urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.

Speaking at the opening of Executive Board meeting, Tedros said since Omicron was first identified a little over nine weeks ago, more than 80 million cases had been reported to the U.N. agency, more than were reported in the whole of 2020.

"Conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge," he added.

In the past two months the world has detected several variants of the novel coronavirus.

The second wave of coronavirus swept the world in 2021, the Delta variant that resulted in loss of taste and smell and severe shortness of breath resulted in the death of many.

By the end of 2021, a doctor in South Africa confirmed the detection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has been responsible for the Covid third wave.

On 4 January, researchers conformed that a new variant of Covid-19 has emerged in France. Named IHU, the B.1.640.2 variant was discovered by the academics at institute IHU Mediterranee Infection. According to the researchers, the new variant contains 46 mutations – even more than Omicron.

The UK Health Security Agency on 22 January said it had designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation.

At least 12 cases of the new variant have been reported near Marseilles, and has been linked to travel to the African country Cameroon. Twenty-one cases caused by the Omicron variant's sub-lineage (BA.2) have been found over the past 18 days in the laboratory of a private medical institute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.





