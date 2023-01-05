In the midst of the energy crisis, people in the northwestern region of the country, that is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are hoarding gas cylinders, Al Arabiya Post reported. live. The food crisis has also deepened in the country. Additionally, in some videos, people were seen using plastic balloons to fill their LPG cylinders. Food inflation quickened 35.5% year-on-year, while transport prices rose 41.2% in December in Pakistan.

