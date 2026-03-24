Is Pakistan positioning itself as a mediator in the US-Iran war? Here's what we know

Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the United States and Israel’s war against Iran, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Pakistani army chief Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the newspaper reported, citing two people briefed on the call.

On 23 March, President Trump announced there had been "productive conversations" about a "complete and total resolution" to the US-Israeli war with Iran. Responding to Trump's claim, Iran's foreign ministry, however, issued a statement denying any such talks with Washington, the Islamic Republic's media reported.

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In another development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken with Trump. In a post on X, Netanyahu said the US president believes there is "an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements" of the joint US-Israel operation to "realise the goals of the war" by making an agreement with Iran.

A meeting planned in Islamabad? Meanwhile, a Gulf diplomat said an energy catastrophe may have been averted for now if a planned US attack on Iran’s energy facilities and Iran’s response had occurred, alluding to recent de‑escalation efforts.

An Egyptian official told the Associated Press that the US and Iran exchanged messages over the weekend through regional intermediaries, including Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan, indicating back‑channel communications aimed at reducing tensions.

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News agency ANI said it reached out to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and asked whether US Vice President J D Vance and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Iranian officials in Islamabad this week.

“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House,” Leavitt responded to the news agency

The US has set 9 April as a potential date to end the ongoing war on Iran, amid expectations of upcoming talks between the two sides, Israeli media reported Monday.

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9 April deadline to end Iran war “Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations," said the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing an unnamed Israeli official, according to Turkish news agency Anadolu.

In another report, an Israeli official told Axios that efforts were underway to bring together senior representatives from both sides, including Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US envoys Witkoff and Kushner. Vance might also attend.

The mediating countries were trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad, with Ghalibaf and other officials representing Tehran, and Witkoff, Kushner and possibly Vance representing the US, possibly later this week, the Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on X.

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Israeli media reports also indicate that Witkoff and Kushner have engaged with Ghalibaf, who has emerged as a key decision-maker during the conflict.

LiveMint could not verify any of these developments.

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Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressed the urgent need for collective efforts for de-escalation in West Asia.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Sharif conveyed his "serious concern" to Pezeshkian over the "dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region".

In view of this grave situation, the prime minister underscored the urgent need to work collectively for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

The West Asia crisis began on 28 February when the US and Israel attacked Iran, which sparked a conflict.

"In view of this grave situation, the prime minister underscored the urgent need to work collectively for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy amongst all the neighbouring countries to settle their differences," the statement said.

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Four Weeks of War The war, now in its fourth week, has already seen several dramatic turning points — the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the bombing of a key Iranian gas field, and strikes targeting oil and gas facilities and other civilian infrastructure in Gulf Arab nations.

The conflict has killed more than 2,000 people, shaken the global economy, sent oil prices surging, and jeopardised some of the world’s busiest air corridors.

(With agency inputs)