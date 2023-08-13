In Peru, the local residents of a village claimed that ‘seven-foot-aliens’ who were floating and armored attacked them. However, law enforcement officials suspect that they were gold-mining crime syndicates, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

After villagers compared the attackers with aliens or green goblins, the officials took the debate in a new direction and claimed that the so-called aliens likely gold mafias who belong to drug cartels.

In addition, Peru's national prosecutor's office which is heading the investigation in this case claimed that these gold mafias were responsible for the attacks on villagers in the country, HT reported.

The prosecutors also informed the locals that these gold mafias want people to stay locked in their homes and away from the illegal gold pits of the cartels, hence, they are spreading the alien terror in the village.

At first, the so-called aliens or gold mafias used jetpacks for illegal mining cartels to explore more prospects for gold deeper in the forest near Nanay River, the officials said as quoted by HT.

On the other hand, Ikitu members claimed that the alien debate started on July 11 when locals started complaining of attacks by a 7-foot-tall creature that was clothed in dark-colored hoods.

Speaking to a local broadcaster Radio Programas del Perú (RPP), Ikitu leader Jairo Reátegui Ávila said, “These (attackers) are aliens. I even shot him twice, but he does not fall, though rises again and disappears. We all are scared. What is happening in our community?"

Another eye witness who is a school teacher claimed that the strange alien-like creature was flying from the ground, as per HT reports.

However, Carlos Castro Quintanilla, the prosecutor who is investigating the case clarified that the attackers must have used state-of-the-art technology that allow people to fly to spread rumors and fear of alien attack in Peru.