Is Phuket's tourism sandbox the solution to re-opening Thailand?

Based on the Phuket sandbox scheme, fully vaccinated visitors from medium and low-risk countries can enter the island without the need for a cumbersome 14-day quarantine. They must, however, take a pre-departure Covid-19 test within 72 hours before leaving their country, have been in that country for at least 14 days, apply for a certificate of entry at a Thai embassy, wear masks in public, have travel insurance worth USD100,000and download and use a mobile phone app for contact tracing purposes. Upon arrival, they have to test negative in Phuket for the virus, take another test after a week and a third test if staying for two weeks. With Covid-19 tests costing between 3,500 to 4,900 baht (USD107 to USD150) each, the costs of the tests can really add up and budget-conscious travellers may just give up the idea of travelling to Phuket altogether.