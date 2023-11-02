Is PM Netanyahu planning to relocate Gaza's population to Egypt? Leaked document reveals…
A leaked document alleges that Israel plans to relocate Gaza's population to Egypt's Sinai, sparking controversy amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, a leaked document has sparked controversy, alleging that Israel plans to relocate Gaza's population to Egypt's Sinai. It suggested that the plan, prepared by Israel's Ministry of Intelligence a week after a Hamas attack, could not have been developed without Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's knowledge. Here's all you need to know.